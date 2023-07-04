New Shark Attack: July 4th Beachgoer Hospitalized After Incident In Quogue

It happened around 1:50 p.m. on Independence Day in Suffolk County in the Village of Quogue (marked in red in the image above).

According to Lt. Daniel Hartman of the Quogue Police Department, a beachgoer, identified as a 47-year-old man, was swimming in chest deep water at the Quogue Village Beach on Dune Road when he suffered lacerations to his right knee.

The shark was not observed, Hartman said, but it was determined the bite was from a "larger marine animal." The shark's specifies has not been determined, police said.

The man was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead by Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance.

Quogoe Police notified all surrounding beaches and is advising patrons to stay out of the water until the situation can be further assessed.

On Monday, July 3 on Long Island, a 16-year-old was bitten in the leg by a shark off Fire Island, near Kismet Beach, at around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.