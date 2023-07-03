Shark Attack: Crews Responding To Reports Of 16-Year-Old Bitten Off Fire Island - Developing

Crews were called at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, after the 16-year-old boy was reportedly bitten in the leg by a shark off Fire Island, near Kismet Beach.

Lifeguards applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, according to police radio traffic.

The teen’s condition was not immediately available.

In late July of last year, a teen, also age 16, was bitten by a shark off Fire Island while surfing.

He was paddling about 20 yards offshore at Kismet Beach on Fire Island when he was bitten on his right foot at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The surfer suffered a 4-inch laceration but was able to walk out of the water and was taken by Saltaire Fire Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

