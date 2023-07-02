New Principal Named In East Islip

On Thursday, June 29, East Islip Middle School announced the appointment of Michael Hansen as its new principal in the wake of previous principal Bill Brennen’s retirement, officials at East Islip Union Free School District announced.

Hansen previously was the district’s science and math director, and before that served as East Islip High School’s assistant principal.

He spent the 22 years prior to his time at East Islip at the Connetquot School District, where he was a science teacher and then dean of students.

“My goal is to create a safe and stimulating environment where students feel confident to be active participants in their education, feel comfortable taking risks in their learning, and support their social-emotional needs,” Hansen said in a statement.

“I am very grateful and excited for the trust the community has given me in guiding our adolescent learners during this crucial time in their development.”

A Rocky Point resident, Hansen has his bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island and a master’s in education and administrative certification from Stony Brook University.

