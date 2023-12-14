New Eatery Takes Over Beloved Bayport French Spot

Sunflower Cafe & Bakery has big shoes to fill.

Located at 825 Montauk Highway in Bayport, the eatery opened on Tuesday, Dec. 12, taking over the spot formerly occupied by Le Soir – which closed at the end of November 2023 and was dubbed a “Grand Dame of Long Island French Restaurants” by a Facebook user.

Now, after a face-lift consisting of checkered flooring and more, Sunflower Cafe & Bakery is ready to feed diners brunch, lunch, and dinner (and some scrumptious-looking cookies).

The family-run restaurant aims to keep “the tastes of France in Bayport” and has partnered with local fishermen, farmers, and businesses.

For Sunday brunch, Sunflower offers traditional French fare such as croque monsieur sandwiches, quiche, and crepes, as well as classics (think eggs benedict and French toast.)

Going for lunch? You’ll see a lobster roll, a tarragon chicken salad, and even a dish called the “Sunflower Salad” which features artichoke, tomatoes, red grapes, beets, bacon, and more, all topped with a lemon lavender vinaigrette and a side of goat cheese crostini.

The restaurant’s main focus, however, appears to be dinner.

Escargots, ratatouille crostini, pâté, and blue point oysters are all options for appetizers. If you don’t fill up on apps alone, you can choose from entrees such as duck with orange sauce, filet mignon, or mussels.

Of course, no meal is complete without dessert – and Sunflower offers a variety of meringue flavors, as well as chestnut ice cream and beignets.

In a Facebook post reviewing Sunflower, user Gerri Chamberlain Drgon wrote that she tried and enjoyed the escargot, mussels, and chestnut ice cream.

Her verdict? “[A] delicious new restaurant.”

She isn’t alone. On a recent post by Sunflower Cafe on Instagram, one user commented, “So good! Had a delicious lunch there today!”

“Off to a great start!!”

Sunflower Cafe & Bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The restaurant currently does not serve alcohol, as it is waiting on a liqour permit. Patrons are welcome to bring their own wine.

