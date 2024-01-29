Medford Mom Who Murdered Twin Daughters Sentenced To Prison

Tenia Campbell, age 28, of Medford, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Jan. 29 after pleading guilty to two counts of murder.

Prosecutors said Campbell’s mother called 911 at around 2:40 p.m. on June 27, 2019, saying Campbell was driving around in the family van threatening to kill her 2-year-old twin daughters.

The call prompted a large-scale police search between Medford and Montauk.

Finally, at around 4 p.m. an East Hampton Police officer spotted the van off Montauk Highway, a few miles east of Montauk Point.

She found Campbell outside of the van and her two daughters dead in their car seats.

Campbell eventually admitted that she had smothered the girls to death.

“These two young lives were cut short by the one person who was supposed to love and protect them,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Although the 20-year sentence here resolves this sad case, it will not bring back these girls.”

Campbell pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in December 2023.

