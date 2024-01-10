Massive Storm Causes Flooding, Road Closures, Power Outages, School Closures, Delayed Starts

As the storm system pushes east on Wednesday morning, Jan. 10, travel difficulties are affecting a broad stretch along the East Coast with many school districts having delayed starts and some closed.

According to poweroutage.us, around 145,000 were without power in New York at 7 a.m. Wednesday, with another 2,700 in Connecticut, and 4,800 in Massachusetts.

Most of the New York outages are near Lake Ontario, with scattered outages farther south near the coast. PSEG Long Island reported around 3,900 outages around daybreak Wednesday, with the outages nearly evenly split between Nassau and Suffolk counties.

In Connecticut, nearly 3,000 were without power at 7 a.m. Wednesday, with the most in Glastonbury (634) in Hartford County, Haddam (538) in Middlesex County, and Stamford (158) in Fairfield County.

In Massachusetts, Kingston (460) and Plymouth (368), both along the coast in Plymouth County, had the most outages.

While much of the rain has exited the area, "we are still lingering with the effects," the National Weather Service said, noting that "many rivers and streams continue to rise into moderate to major flood stages."

A widespread 2 to 3 inches of rainfall has been reported, with locally higher amounts.

Though skies are gradually starting to clear on Wednesday, it will remain windy throughout the day, with strong gusts continuing at times, and additional power outages possible.

Temperatures will fall during the afternoon into the low 40s and to around the freezing mark overnight. Winds will remain strong with gusts in spots as high as 35 miles per hour.

Thursday, Jan. 11 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

The temperature will climb into the low 50s on Friday, Jan. 12 with mostly sunny skies.

Unsettled weather will return Friday night with rain at times continuing into around midday on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The outlook for Sunday, Jan. 14 calls for colder air with mostly sunny skies and a high in the low to mid-30s.

