Separate Snow Chances Will Follow New Soaking Storm That Could Cause Flooding

Thursday, Jan. 11 will be breezy and mainly cloudy with peeks of sun and a high temperature in the mid-40s.

Clouds will thicken on Friday, Jan. 12 ahead of the storm's arrival after nightfall. Rain is expected to become heavy later Friday night, with 2 to 3 inches of precipitation possible before the system winds down Saturday morning, Jan. 13.

Maximum wind gusts of around 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected at times, with the highest gusts in coastal areas.

Areas in upstate New York and northern New England shown in pink in the image above from AccuWeather.com could see a mix of rain and snow.

Thunderstorms are possible during that time, especially in areas farthest east.

"Strong winds and widespread minor to moderate flood impacts are likely from Friday night into Saturday," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Thursday morning.

Rain will taper off to showers by the middle of the morning on Saturday amid a swing in temperatures as the high reaches the low 50s around noontime before dipping into the low 40s by the end of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be breezy on Saturday with winds out of the south with speeds as high as 20 miles per hour and gusts around 30 mph.

Sunday, Jan. 14 will be dry and cold with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid-30s.

The outlook for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15 calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature generally in the low 30s.

According to current long-term projections, snowfall is possible for much of the Northeast: on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and then again on Friday, Jan. 19.

There's uncertainty surrounding the track, timing, and strength of the two potential systems.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

