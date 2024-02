The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Riverhead.

Police said the teen was walking on Parkway Street when four males wearing masks forcibly stole his iPhone and Jordan sneakers. The suspects then fled on foot.

The victim was not injured in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

