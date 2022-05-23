This Lindenhurst Eatery Serves Best Pancakes On Long Island, Voters Say

Flapjack fans won’t want to miss this Long Island eatery, according to voters.

For the second time, those voters on Bethpage Best of Long Island have named Lindenhurst Diner as having the best pancakes around.

Located at 195 E. Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, this popular diner keeps breakfast aficionados coming back with their “fluffy, pillowy-soft pancakes made from scratch,” according to the contest.

A peak at the online menu reveals an impressive selection of hotcake offerings sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Among the most eye-catching: The Full Elvis Stack, served with chocolate chips, banana, and bacon chips, and the Fireman’s Park Pancakes, with cookie dough, Oreo cookies, and caramel sauce.

Non-breakfast eaters won’t be disappointed either, with plenty of classic American fare, like burgers, milkshakes, sandwiches, and wraps.

Online reviewers seem more than satisfied.

“One of my favorite breakfast choices is their lemon ricotta pancakes, delicious! Also, when I'm not feeling well I order their chicken noodle soup, it's spot on delicious,” Laura C., of Lindenhurst, wrote on Yelp.

“This diner has an extensive menu, breakfast all day, and a separate, beautiful vegan menu. Everything is delicious and quality, cooked to perfection with an eye for detail,” Melanie C., of New York City, wrote on Yelp.

“I ordered the vegan breakfast tacos and they were delicious! Tons of cheese sauce and the salsa that came on it was so flavorful,” Evelyn M., of Rocky Point, wrote on Yelp.

Lindenhurst Diner opens daily at 7 a.m. Find out more on its website.

