Scholarship Fund Established In Memory Of Man Killed In Altercation At Suffolk County Home

A fundraiser has received more than $40,000 in donations to establish a scholarship fund to honor the memory of a man killed in an altercation at a Long Island home.

A GoFundMe set up for the Kevin Somers Scholarship Fund has raised $44,480 of its $50,000 goal as of Monday, Feb. 14.

Somers, who was from Amagansett, died following an altercation at an East Hampton home on Saturday, Feb. 5, according to Suffolk County Police. He was 45.

Police said Marc Dern, a resident of the home where the incident took place, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in Somers' death, police reported.

The scholarship fund created in Somers' memory will be used to support local student-athletes, according to the organizer of the GoFundMe.

"In honor of Kevin Somers’ life, this site has been created to continue his legacy of sporting excellence for local student-athletes," the GoFundMe reads. "All who knew Kevin were aware of his enthusiasm, compassion, dedication, and generosity towards family, friends, and community."

