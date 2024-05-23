Elaine’s Restaurant and Bar – located in East Setauket at 316 Main Street – held its grand opening on Thursday, April 4.

Under the direction of husband-and-wife team Enzo and Elaine Micali, the eatery offers a number of Italian-inspired dishes, like spaghetti aglio e olio, pappardelle alla bolognese, and orecchiette with sausage, broccoli rabe, and parmigiano reggiano.

Its menu also features a number of salads and small plates, like beau Beausoleil oysters, blistered shishido peppers, and grilled artichoke hearts.

Among customer favorites, according to Yelp, are the zucchini chips, beet salad, and tagliatelle pasta with jumbo shrimp, baby spinach, and cherry tomatoes.

Elaine’s has racked up a number of positive reviews on Yelp, where it holds a 3.9 out of 5 star rating.

“The food was superb, ample portions,” Donna D., of Port Jefferson wrote on the review site. “The service was off the charts.”

“Elaine’s gives you a Hamptons vibe without the drive,” Chris M., of Patchogue wrote, adding that his Bronx antipasto platter and burrata and eggplant caponata were “across the board fantastic.”

Elaine’s Restaurant and Bar is open for dinner daily. Find out more on its website.

