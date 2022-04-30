Rocky Point Restaurant Serves Up Long Island's Best Happy Hour, Voters Say

Looking to grab a drink after a long day? Look no further than this Long Island watering hole, according to voters.

For a whopping seventh year in a row, those voters on Best of Long Island have named Spiro’s restaurant and lounge as having the best happy hour around.

Located at 4 Patchogue Drive in Rocky Point, Spiro’s has been quenching thirsty patrons since 2011.

“We offer a simple concept, quality food that tastes amazing, portions the way they should be, and prices that are reasonable,” reads the company’s Yelp profile.

Spiro's touts a drink list that features over 20 specialty martinis, all made with fresh ingredients, along with a variety of frozen drinks, margaritas, and mojitos.

Don’t have time to stay and drink? A recent Facebook post says you can get your favorite cocktail to go in mason jars up to 32oz big.

Online reviews for Spiro’s point to an extremely satisfied customer base, with a 4.6 rating on OpenTable.

“Amazing food and great service! Happy hour all day everyday at the bar area! Highly recommend!” Jackie O., of New York, wrote on Yelp.

“I really love the cocktails and great selection of items on the menu,” Rocio F., of Long Island, wrote on Yelp.

“Every time I come here, it's better than the last. From the great staff, to the delicious food, to the tasty drinks, everything here is perfect. Definitely my go-to restaurant in Long Island,” Vicente W., of Holtsville, wrote on Yelp.

Spiro’s is open daily from 1 p.m. to midnight. Find out more on its website.

