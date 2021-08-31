Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Suffolk Man Charged In Takedown Of Fake Vax Card Conspiracy
Lifestyle

More Than $22K Raised For Long Island Teacher After Home Flooded

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Members of the community have raised more than $22,000 for a Long Island teacher who returned to his home this summer to find it had been damaged by flooding.
Members of the community have raised more than $22,000 for a Long Island teacher who returned to his home this summer to find it had been damaged by flooding. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Members of the community have raised more than $22,000 for a Long Island teacher who returned to his home this summer to find it had been damaged by flooding.

The GoFundMe was organized by the neighbors of Andrew Dillon, an English/Theology teacher at Saint Dominic High School in Oyster Bay. 

Organizers said Dillon's home was damaged in the flood while he was away. When he returned, he found that every room in the home had been damaged.

"The ceilings have all disintegrated, the floors and walls are wet and moldy, and the entire contents of the house are ruined," organizers said. "The house will need to be completely gutted and Andrew does not have insurance to cover it. Please help us raise as much money as possible to help Andrew recover from the terrible situation."

Organizers hope to raise $50,000 for the repairs. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.