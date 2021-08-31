More Than $22K Raised For Long Island Teacher After Home Flooded

Members of the community have raised more than $22,000 for a Long Island teacher who returned to his home this summer to find it had been damaged by flooding.

The GoFundMe was organized by the neighbors of Andrew Dillon, an English/Theology teacher at Saint Dominic High School in Oyster Bay.

Organizers said Dillon's home was damaged in the flood while he was away. When he returned, he found that every room in the home had been damaged.

"The ceilings have all disintegrated, the floors and walls are wet and moldy, and the entire contents of the house are ruined," organizers said. "The house will need to be completely gutted and Andrew does not have insurance to cover it. Please help us raise as much money as possible to help Andrew recover from the terrible situation."

Organizers hope to raise $50,000 for the repairs.

