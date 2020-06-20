Here's Lineup For New Long Island Drive-In Concert Series

Get ready to get your groove on when a new type of free summer concert series hits Long Island.

A first-ever "drive-in" concert series in Nassau County was announced by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino who said the town was excited to host the events.

The concerts, which are all free and open to residents only, will be held in the parking lot of Tobay Beach, Saladino said.

Concert goers will experience a wide variety of genres that range from country to rock, providing free family-fun entertainment for all music lovers.

Each concert will begin at 8 p.m., and residents are invited to bring a cooler along with the entire family.

“The best things in life are free, especially when it comes to the Town of Oyster Bay’s free summer concert series," Saladino. "You and the family can enjoy the ocean breeze and sounds of rock, country, Mo-town, and more without spending a dime."

The list of concerts includes:

Wednesday, July 1: The Fast Lane – Eagles Tribute Band

Tuesday, July 7: Simply Diamond – The Ultimate Neil Diamond Tribute featuring Brian LeBlanc

Thursday, July 9: Dr. K’s Motown Revue – America’s #1 Authentic Motown Revue Band

Saturday, July 11: Shades of Bublé – A Three-Man Tribute To Michael Bublé

Tuesday, July 14: The Doobie Others – Tribute to The Doobie Brothers

Thursday, July 16: Disco Unlimited – The hottest disco show and dance band on the East Coast

Saturday, July 18: Big Eyed Phish – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Tuesday, July 21: Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot – Celebrating the music of Billy Joel and more

Thursday, July 23: Petty Rumours – A Tribute to Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks

Saturday, July 25: Freebird – The Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band

Tuesday, July 28: Decadia – 80’s and Beyond

Thursday, July 30: Southbound – Rock’n Party Country Band playing the hits of Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown, Kenny Chesney & more!

Saturday, August 1: The Rocket Man Show – Tribute to Elton John

Tuesday, August 4: The New York Bee Gees Tribute Show – All of the classic 70s disco hits from Stayin’ Alive to Night Fever

Thursday, August 6: Last Child – Aerosmith Tribute Band

Saturday, August 8: Let’s Hang On – ­Americas #1 Frankie Valli Tribute Band

Vehicles will be admitted to the parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 7 p.m. the day of the event. For the safety of all residents, concertgoers must remain in their cars.

Portable restroom facilities will be on-site. Attendees are asked to consider donating nonperishable food to be donated to the Island Harvest Food Bank.

Performances are subject to change depending on the weather conditions.

For more information, all 516-797-7925 or visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com.

