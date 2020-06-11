COVID-19: Tribeca Film Festival Heading To Long Island As Drive-In Experience

The Tribeca Film Festival is taking its show on the road and will be arranging drive-in screenings of films across the country, including on Long Island.

Rather than canceling the event altogether, the famed festival will be screening films at Nickerson Beach in Lido Beach on most weekends in July. The schedule and list of films to be shown has not been finalized or released.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Monday, June 22.

According to organizers, the movies screened will be "a curated selection of new, classic and independent films, as well as special music and sports events."

Films will be screened four days a week at Nickerson Beach weekly in July on Thursdays, Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays through Sunday, Aug. 12.

July 9 through 12, July 16 through 19, July 23 through 26 and July 30 through Aug. 2. Tickets to the Thursday screenings will be free for first responders and healthcare workers as thanks for all they've done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert De Niro, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder said, “we’re excited to give people something to look forward to this summer and reinvent a classic moviegoing experience for communities to enjoy together safely.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran confirmed the news, saying that the drive-in movies will be free for first responders.

Other drive-in experiences have been scheduled in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York City, and other locations across the country.

Organizers said that for each drive-in event, Tribeca will attempt to work with local vendors to support small businesses and make the experience "truly unique to each community."

“Programming will embody Tribeca’s ethos of unity and resiliency, and bring the storytellers and artists who breathe life into the Tribeca Film Festival to audiences everywhere," they added.

“It’s in our DNA to bring people together through the arts, showing strength and resiliency when the world needs it the most,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said.

“At a time when people are eager to connect and convene again after months-long social distancing, we’re taking the spirit of Tribeca around the country by creating a safe environment where audiences can come together and enjoy the sense of connection found by going to the movies.”

