Here Are Five Places For Pizza In Suffolk County

There's never been a better time than now to enjoy some tasty takeout.

With COVID-19 restrictions keeping many of us home, knowing where to get the best, delivery and pick-up meals is important.

Here are some of the top-reviewed pizzerias in Suffolk County according to local Yelp critics.

1943 Pizza Bar

308D Main St., Greenport (631) 477-6984 - rollingindoughpizza.com

The owner of 1943 Pizza Bar calls his restaurant - and food truck and next door bar - a celebration of pizza.

Born in West Haven, Connecticut, Matthew Michel’s star took off in 2009 when his pizza food truck, “Rolling In Dough,” was featured in Vogue magazine. The retrofitted, gleaming red, 1943 harvester truck has been a hit in the Hamptons ever since. The wood-fired-oven-baked pies have amassed celebrity fans including East Hampton chef Ina Garten, according to the North Forker.

In 2014, Michel opened 1943 Pizza Bar and the neighboring cocktail lounge Brix & Rye.”

Menu standouts: New Haven pizza, housemade ice cream sandwiches, white pizza, Caesar salad, Clams casino pizza, and pizza with buttery mashed potato.

Review by Adirana P. of Fairview, NJ: “Fantastic pizza- probably the best on the North Fork. The clams casino is salty and delicious. Every time we come to Southold, we have to go to 1943. They are take out only during Covid. Order early cause it gets busy, but totally worth the wait.”

Gino’s Pizzeria of Ronkonkoma

214 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma (613) 588-9874 - ginospizzeria.com

Gino’s is known for its Sicilian and Neopolitan pizzas and Italian cuisine. Established in 1976, Gino’s is family-owned and offers take-out as well as dine-in, and catering. The food is fresh and simply delicious.

Menu standouts: Nutella rolls, Gino’s meatballs, Baked clam pizza, Chicken bacon ranch pizza, and zeppoles.

Review by David R. of Holbrook: “Love the Veggie Pizza here. Comes nice and loaded with a good balance of toppings (minus olives as a personal preference for my girlfriend). They also make a tasty Vodka Chicken Parm Hero. Def worth a stop or a takeout order if you are craving pizza!”

Cucina Family Style Restorante

674 Montauk Highway, East Quogue (613) 996-4550 - cucinaeastquogue.wixsite.com

Cucina Family Style Restorante serves both Neopolitan- and Sicilian-style pizzas as well as Italian cuisine with a wide variety of calzone, stromboli, focaccia sandwiches, and heroes. Yelp critics praised Cucina for its consistent quality and authentic foods.

Menu standouts: Stuffed artichoke, Pasta e Fagioloi, Filetto di Pomodoro (plum tomatoes, onions, and prosciutto di parma), Cucina Scarpariello, Shrimp Parmigiano, Italian combo hero, Penne ala vodka, and Veal chop marsala.

Review by Ashleigh P. of Coram: “You can tell the ingredients are fresh and that the owner really loves and takes pride in the food he puts out. My fiancé and I ordered a half Palermo and half Bianca pie. The Palermo has mozzarella, sausage, and broccoli rabe and the Bianca is a white pie with broccoli. I don't live in the area but it's so worth the drive and I hope to try the dinner in the near future.”

La Bistro

6265 Route 25A, Wading River (631) 886-2326 - labistropizzeria.com

La Bistro is known for its gourmet pizza and its flavorful Japanese Penco crust.

Owner Matt Rappa opened La Bistro in 2011 after working in Italian restaurants for more than 15 years. He opened a second location in Coram a few years later.

Menu standouts: Fried ravioli, Gorgonzola salad, Grilled chipotle shrimp panini, Eggplant rollatine pizza, Greek salad pizza, and Brooklyn pizza.

Review by Kyle W. of Shirley: “Definitely get the Buffalo knots. Fave slices are the plain original and buffalo chicken slice. It's so good that I flew a slice down to Florida for some friends who have never eaten NY pizza. My go-to pizza place. Also the staff is very good, I happened to drop my wallet in the parking lot and they went into found my business card and called me, staying open late until I got there. That is exemplary customer service which I respect.”

Colosseo Pizza & Restaurant

1049 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station (631) 928-4972

Colosseo is a classic pizzeria serving Neopolitan- and Sicilian-style pizza, salads, knots, pinwheels, and calzones. Yelp critics said they enjoyed Colosseo's fresh ingredients and tasty recipes.*

Menu standouts: Pinwheels, White pizza, Buffalo chicken pizza, Stuffed pizza, Focaccia pie, and Italian ice.

Review by Bill S. of Long Island: “Colosseo Pizza makes the best White Pie IMHO on Long Island. Their White Pizza has the right balance of cheeses and their signature crust makes their White Pizza complete. Truly a work of pizza art. Their simple cheese pizza is very good but what everyone raves about is their Sicilian pizza. They have a cooking method which makes their Sicilian crust a little crunchy (which is what I enjoy).”

*Correction: A previous version of this article provided an incorrect website for Colosseo. A website or social media account for the pizzeria could be located.

