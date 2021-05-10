Community Shows Huge Support For Family Lost In Long Island Fire

The Long Island community is coming out in force to help a family that lost three family members to a fatal fire.

On Thursday, May 6, the Madigan family lost three family members to a large fire at a Garden City home that killed Joe and Gail Madigan and their 18-year-old daughter Molly.

At least 12 fire departments responded to the fire that was called in by a bypasser who alerted officials that people were trapped in the home.

The fire broke out at 5:38 a.m., and by the time fire officials arrived the home was fully involved, Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said.

To help, the family and community members have set up a GoFundMe effort to help the three remaining family members, including Claire, Emily, and John pay for funeral expenses as well as setting up a scholarship fund in the memory of Molly.

"Gail was a fierce leader in the community who tirelessly volunteered her time for the good of everyone," the organizers said.

Molly, a senior at Garden City High School, could sing like an angel and was headed to her dream school, NYU Steinhart School of Music, in the fall.

"As a community, Garden City always looks for ways to help," the organizers said. "At this time, the best way to contribute is to donate toward the expenses that the family will face."

As of Monday, May 10, the fund had raised $187,000 of a $300,000 goal.

To donate, click here.

