Fair 18°

SHARE

Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Counterfeit Cash At Medford Lowe's

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase plumbing supplies from Lowe's. 

Know Him? Man wanted for allegedly using counterfeit money at a Lowe's in Medford.&nbsp;

Know Him? Man wanted for allegedly using counterfeit money at a Lowe's in Medford. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Medford in January at the Lowe's located at 2796 Route 112. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are

According to Suffolk County Police, the man used $150 in counterfeit $10 bills to make the purchase.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE