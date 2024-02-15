Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Counterfeit Cash At Medford Lowe's

The incident took place in Medford in January at the Lowe's located at 2796 Route 112. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are

According to Suffolk County Police, the man used $150 in counterfeit $10 bills to make the purchase.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

