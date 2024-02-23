Overcast 42°

Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $5K In Pokemon Cards From Deer Park Store, Police Say

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $5,000 in Pokemon cards from a store.

Known him? Man wanted for allegedly stealing $5K in Pokemon cards from a Long Island store. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me

The incident occurred in Deer Park at the Rip N Ship Gaming located at 729 Acorn St. around 12:10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

