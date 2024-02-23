Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $5K In Pokemon Cards From Deer Park Store, Police Say

The incident occurred in Deer Park at the Rip N Ship Gaming located at 729 Acorn St. around 12:10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.