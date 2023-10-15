Overcast 54°

Know Him? Man Wanted For Damaging Car In Port Jefferson

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly damaged a vehicle last month.

The incident took place in Port Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 21 in the ShopRite parking lot on Nesconset Highway.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado (see the second image above) struck a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the grocery store and fled the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

