Know Him? Man Wanted For Damaging Car In Port Jefferson

The incident took place in Port Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 21 in the ShopRite parking lot on Nesconset Highway.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado (see the second image above) struck a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the grocery store and fled the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

