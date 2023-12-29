Overcast 45°

Know Him? Man Steals Over $4K In Razors From Copiague Target, Police Say

Police are working to identify a man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Long Island Target store.

Surveillance footage of a man suspected of stealing over $4,000 worth of items from a Copiague Target in November 2023. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Google Maps street view
The alleged theft occurred Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Target store in Copiague, located on Sunrise Highway.

Suffolk County Police said the man made off with roughly $4,700 worth of electric razors and beauty products before fleeing in a car.

Surveillance footage shows the man wearing a dark colored shirt and pants with white sneakers, a black beanie, and glasses.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can provide tips on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.

