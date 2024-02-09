ID Thief Admits Stealing $10K From Suffolk County Residents

Donald Archibald, age 44, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of grand larceny and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Feb. 9.

Prosecutors said Archibald obtained a Suffolk County resident’s address and personal information from the dark web in April 2023 and used it to make a fake driver’s license with that person’s information but his own photo.

He then went to an M&T Bank in Bridgeport, Connecticut and used the phony ID to withdraw $2,000 from the victim’s checking account.

Archibald admitted to using a “washed” check to withdraw another $3,000 in cash from the same victim’s bank account.

He later cashed a $4,500 washed check from a second Suffolk County victim’s account, this time at a bank in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In court Friday, Archibald pleaded guilty to two counts of grand larceny and three counts of identity theft, all felonies.

He faces between one and three years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said identity theft is a growing problem not just in Suffolk County but nationwide.

“These crimes can happen to anyone and often have lasting effects on the victims for years,” Tierney said. “My office will continue to partner with the Suffolk County Police Department and our other law enforcement partners to hold these defendants accountable.”

