‘I Got The Good Stuff’: Amityville Dealer Admits Selling Fentanyl Causing 2 Overdose Deaths

Charles Carter, age 34, of Amityville, appeared in US District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Nov. 13, where he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl.

The potent, synthetic opioid drug is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Carter, who also goes by the name “Chase,” admitted to selling the drugs between August 2020 and February 2021.

Among his customers were a 23-year-old woman from Glen Cove and a 40-year-old man from Farmingdale who both died from drug-related overdoses, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District.

Police later uncovered cell phone records showing that Carter had sold the Glen Cove woman fentanyl just two days before her death.

Evidence also showed that he messaged the Farmingdale resident in the weeks leading up to the man’s fatal overdose.

One message sent in January 2021 reads, “im (sic) around and I got the good stuff. Do u need to see me..??”

Autopsies showed traces of fentanyl in both victims' systems.

Carter was busted in January 2021 after he sold 43 grams of fentanyl to undercover detectives from the Glen Cove Police Department. If consumed, the doses would have been fatal, prosecutors said.

“Defendant Carter knowingly sold narcotics laced with fentanyl for months which contributed to the premature deaths of a man and woman,” said US Attorney Breon Peace. “With this plea, the defendant will receive a sentence that fits this crime.”

Carter is expected to get between five and 40 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

As part of his plea agreement, he also forfeited nearly $3,200 in seized drug proceeds along with a 2009 Jeep Patriot that he used to facilitate the transactions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.