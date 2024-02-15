Huntington Station Man Sentenced For Repeated Sexual Abuse Of His Daughter

The 42-year-old Huntington Station resident, whose name has not been released to protect the identity of the child victim. was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 18 years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty to five separate charges, three of which are felonies, for repeatedly sexually abusing his daughter over three years.

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocation, the defendant began sexually abusing his daughter for three years, beginning in September 2018, when she was just 11 years old, until August 2022.

In the summer of 2022, the victim’s mother became suspicious of the defendant’s behavior toward their daughter and left her cell phone recording in the bedroom while she went to the kitchen to cook.

When the victim’s mother later viewed the video recording, she observed the defendant sexually abusing their daughter.

The victim’s mother immediately confronted the defendant and reported the abuse to the Suffolk County Police Department, who arrested the defendant that day.

On Wednesday, Dec.20, 2023, the defendant pleaded guilty to the following charges:

One count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a Class B violent felony;

Three counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, Class D violent felonies;

One count of incest in the second degree, a Class D felony;

One count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor;

One count of sexual abuse in the third degree, a Class B misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, the defendant was sentenced the defendant to 18 years in prison followed by 18 years of post-release supervision.

He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

"No child should ever be subjected to the horrors of sexual abuse, let alone by a family member,” said DA Tierney. "This defendant violated his role as a father in the most despicable way. I hope this sentence provides the victim with closure and peace after what she endured for so long.”

