Humpback Whale Carcass Floats Into Shinnecock Bay

Authorities are working to determine the cause of death of a humpback whale that was found on Long Island.

Shinnecock Bay in Southampton; A size comparison of an average human and a humpback whale. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Wikipedia via Jjw
Joe Lombardi
At about 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1, the carcass of the whale floated into Shinnecock Bay in Southampton.

Southampton Town Police officers and staff from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Atlantic Marine Conservation Society then arrived on the scene.

The animal was eventually towed out of the bay, back into the ocean and the carcass was secured to the beachfront, west of the inlet, Southampton Town Police said.

Heavy machinery is being brought in to drag the whale onto the beach on Friday morning, June 2, police said, before the necropsy is due to be performed prior to the burial of the whale.  

