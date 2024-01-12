'Horrific': Man Kills Dogs, Other Animals At Riverhead Illegal 'Slaughterhouse,' DA Says

Carlos Lauro, of Riverhead, was arraigned on multiple charges at the Riverhead Town Justice Court on Thursday, Jan. 11.

It came one day after the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office was alerted about a 1-year-old German Shepherd that had arrived at a Westbury veterinary hospital with a gunshot wound to its head.

The injury had left the dog paralyzed and it was ultimately euthanized.

A witness told investigators that the dog, named Blitzkrieg, had been found shot at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, lying in a pen on Lauro’s South Avenue property.

Next to the animal had been a dead goat, the witness reported.

When detectives went to Lauro’s property, they were informed that he had previously shot and killed another German Shepherd, a 6-month-old puppy named Cranky, a month prior.

He had grown upset after the dog refused to go back inside his house, prosecutors said.

Lauro allegedly shot the animal once in the head and then – after another resident brought the dog inside to save him – dragged him back outside and shot him in the head.

On Thursday, detectives with the Suffolk County DA’s office and members of the Riverhead Police department executed a search warrant at Lauro’s property.

They found numerous dead farm animals, including a baby goat and pig. The circumstances of their deaths are being investigated.

Investigators located eight surviving dogs – five Belgian Malinois/Dutch Shepherd mix dogs, a Border Collie, and two German Shepherds.

They also found numerous additional animals, including goats, pigs, cows, and chickens.

All of the animals were found living in “deplorable” conditions without food or water and showed obvious signs of neglect, prosecutors said.

“This is a particularly horrific example of cruelty,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “While we unfortunately could not rescue all of the animal victims that our investigators found on this defendant’s property, we will seek justice for them.”

Lauro is no stranger to law enforcement. Town Code Enforcement officials have made repeated visits to his property for alleged illegal animal sales, attempts to operate an illegal slaughterhouse, and illegal structures, said Town of Riverhead Attorney Erik Howard.

“The Riverhead Town Attorney’s Office applauds the Suffolk County District Attorney's prosecution of Mr. Lauro and is prepared to assist in any way necessary to secure a conviction for Mr. Lauro’s reprehensible conduct and wanton disregard for the life of a companion animal,” Howard said.

In court Thursday, Lauro was arraigned on the following charges:

Aggravated cruelty to animals (felony)

Three counts of neglect of an impounded animal (misdemeanors)

Additional charges are likely, prosecutors said.

Following arraignment, Lauro was taken to the Suffolk County jail without bail. He is due back in court on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Humane Long Island is assisting investigators in triaging the farm animals and coordinating foster care.

Fund For Animal Cruelty Treatment of Suffolk (FACTS) is providing costs of care to the dogs.

