‘He’s A Warrior’: Support Rises For Brentwood Wrestler, Radio Host Following Accident

Thomas “TJ Smooth” Johnson of Brentwood was wrestling in a benefit show for New York Wrestling Convention when he took a “nasty fall” off the side of the ring, according to his cousin, Ebonee Padilla, who set up Johnson’s GoFundMe.

“TJ has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but he’s a warrior and will come out this stronger than ever,” she wrote in the fundraiser description.

Padilla organized the fundraiser in the hopes of assisting Johnson with his medical bills. In the fall, he sustained brain bleeding and fractures in his skull, right orbital bone, and wrist.

“Smooth has a huge heart and is full of so much life; it’s tough for our family and his friends to see him in this state,” Padilla wrote.

In the 15 hours since launch, the community has raised $1,700 towards the wrestler’s medical bills.

“This is pretty awesome and an incredible surprise,” Johnson wrote of the fundraiser on his Facebook page. “Anything you all do will be greatly appreciated, whether donation or word of mouth.”

Though he faces a long recovery, it seems Johnson is not giving up on his passions.

The morning after his fall, he posted about the event on Facebook.

“I got a little banged up but it’s all part of the game…Thank you all for checking in on me,” he wrote.

“I promise you this will NOT be the last time you see TJ SMOOTH in a ring. Let The SMOOTH Comeback Begin.”

To donate to Johnson’s GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.