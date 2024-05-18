Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Girl Makes Mass Harm Threat To Old Field Middle School: Cops

A teenage girl has been accused of threatening mass harm to a school on Long Island.

Old Field Middle School in Greenlawn.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
An Old Field Middle School official in Greenlawn notified police about the threat Friday afternoon, May 17.

The school searched the teen's locker, Suffolk County Police said.

She was arrested at the school at approximately 4:30 p.m. and charged with making a threat of mass harm, a Class B misdemeanor. 

Her name has not been released due to her status as a minor.

She will be arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court at a later date.

