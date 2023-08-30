A Few Clouds 75°

Funeral Home Stabbing: Employee Attacked, Robbed At Amityville Mortuary

An employee at a Long Island funeral home is recovering after being stabbed during a robbery inside the business.

Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home in Amityville
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in Amityville at the Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home located on Sunrise Highway.

Suffolk County Police said several male employees were inside the funeral home when two men entered.

One of the suspects stabbed an employee and stole his phone and wallet, police said. They then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for superficial wounds to his torso and leg. No other employees were injured in the attack.

No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

