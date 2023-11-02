Full Closure Planned For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Huntington

The westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway will close overnight at Exit 49N in Huntington on Friday, Nov. 3.

I-495 westbound will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews facilitate a bridge deck renewal project at the Round Swamp Road bridge, according to the Department of Transportation.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto the North Service Road.

Transportation officials warned of possible delays and reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

