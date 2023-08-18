'Forever Changed': Support Rising For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Busy Ronkonkoma Road

Ciminelli, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Rosevale Avenue near Motor Parkway in Ronkonkoma at around 9:30 a.m. that morning, according to Suffolk County Police.

She was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the driver, who was in a dark colored sedan, never stopped. No arrests have been made as of Thursday, Aug. 17.

Moments before the crash, Ciminelli had gotten off a bus on her way to the Ronkonkoma Senior Center, according to a GoFundMe created by her niece Lisa Masi.

“We are heartbroken due to what happened to Lydia and our family will miss her and be forever changed,” she said.

Ciminelli leaves behind three brothers and two sisters, along with two nephews.

Masi owns a three-plot grave at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram and is attempting to raise enough money to have Ciminelli cremated and pay for a headstone.

As of Thursday, the campaign had raised nearly $500 of its $15,000 goal. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

“Anyone that is compelled to help and/or donate please feel free to do so,” Masi said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

