Deadly Hit-Run: Woman Killed Crossing Busy Ronkonkoma Roadway

Police are turning to the public for help after a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver on a busy Long Island roadway.

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Rosevale Avenue near Motor Parkway in Ronkonkoma on Monday morning, Aug. 7.
The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, in Ronkonkoma, on Rosevale Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said 72-year-old Lydia Ciminelli was crossing Rosevale Avenue just south of Motor Parkway when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Ciminelli, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives described the vehicle as a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

