Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Man Struck By 2 Vehicles Near Farmingville Intersection

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 in Farmingville.

The victim was crossing northbound on Horseblock Road, near Raymond Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound, Suffolk County Police said.

As he was lying in the roadway, a Subaru Impreza struck the victim, then spun and crashed into a fire hydrant, a tree, and a parked Hyundai Tucson.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The drivers of the Subaru and Hyundai, both men, were transported to Stonybrook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain confidential.

