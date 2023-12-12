New Update: ID Released For Man Killed In Hit-Run Crash Near Farmingville Intersection

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 in Farmingville.

Suffolk County Police said the man was crossing northbound on Horseblock Road near Raymond Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound.

As he was lying in the roadway, a Subaru Impreza struck the victim, then spun and crashed into a fire hydrant, a tree, and a parked Hyundai Tucson.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, police identified the man as Alberto Perea-Vasquez, age 56, of Farmingville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Subaru and Hyundai, both men, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain confidential.

