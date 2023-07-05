Fatal DWI Crash: 23-Year-Old Huntington Station Resident ID'd As Victim In West Hills

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 in West Hills.

A Huntington Station man was driving a 2017 Honda Accord northbound on Sweet Hollow Road, south of Chichester Road, when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2010 Toyota Prius head-on, Suffolk County Police said.

A passenger in the back seat of the Honda, Marlon Nunez, age 23, of Huntington Station, was transported to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Flores Gracias was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Two other passengers in the Honda were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Giorgi Patarkalashvili, age 25, of Brooklyn, was transported to Huntington Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Accord, Leo Flores Gracias, age 26 was charged with driving while intoxicated. He will be arraigned at a later date.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

