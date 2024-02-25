Fatal Dwai Crash: 33-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Coram; Driver From Centereach Charged

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 in Coram.

The victim was in a wheelchair crossing the roadway in front of 541 Middle County Road when he fell out of the chair onto the westbound lane, where he was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, Suffolk County Police said.

The man who was struck, identified as 33-year-old Raymond Hubbard, of Coram, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Police officers at the scene determined that the driver, Nicholas Doxtader, age 25, of Centereach, was impaired and placed him under arrest.

Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit detectives charged Doxtader with driving while ability impaired/drugs.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned later Sunday, Feb. 25 at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

