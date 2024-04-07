Fatal Crash: 51-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victim In Central Islip

Stacy Worlds, age 51, was walking in Central Islip westbound across Carleton Avenue, between Earle Street and Elmore Street, when she was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on Carleton Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Suffolk County Police said.

World, a resident of Central Islip, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of Hyundai, a 59-year-old Bay Shore man, was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

