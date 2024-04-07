Fair 44°

Fatal Crash: 51-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victim In Central Islip

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch
Joe Lombardi
Stacy Worlds, age 51, was walking in Central Islip westbound across Carleton Avenue, between Earle Street and Elmore Street, when she was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on Carleton Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Suffolk County Police said.

World, a resident of Central Islip, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of Hyundai, a 59-year-old Bay Shore man, was not injured. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

