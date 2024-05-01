Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Elkin Acosta-Gutierrez Accused Of DWI In Bridgehampton

A 27-year-old Long Island man was arrested after police discovered him asleep behind the wheel, allegedly intoxicated.

A man, who had allegedly been driving drunk, was found asleep at the wheel on Montauk Highway, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Wednesday, May 1 in Bridgehampton, according to the Southampton Town Police.

At approximately midnight, authorities received a call reporting a car in the roadway of Montauk Highway with a driver seemingly sleeping in the front seat.

Police arrived at the scene to find 27-year-old Elkin Acosta-Gutierrez of Mastic in the roadway in front of 2892 Montauk Highway. He was asleep at the wheel, authorities said.

Acosta-Gutierrez was also reportedly intoxicated; he was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated; and
  • A vehicle and traffic law misdemeanor.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of Wednesday, May 1 at Southampton Town Justice Court.

