It happened on Wednesday, May 1 in Bridgehampton, according to the Southampton Town Police.
At approximately midnight, authorities received a call reporting a car in the roadway of Montauk Highway with a driver seemingly sleeping in the front seat.
Police arrived at the scene to find 27-year-old Elkin Acosta-Gutierrez of Mastic in the roadway in front of 2892 Montauk Highway. He was asleep at the wheel, authorities said.
Acosta-Gutierrez was also reportedly intoxicated; he was arrested and charged with the following:
- Driving while intoxicated; and
- A vehicle and traffic law misdemeanor.
He was scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of Wednesday, May 1 at Southampton Town Justice Court.
