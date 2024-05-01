It happened on Wednesday, May 1 in Bridgehampton, according to the Southampton Town Police.

At approximately midnight, authorities received a call reporting a car in the roadway of Montauk Highway with a driver seemingly sleeping in the front seat.

Police arrived at the scene to find 27-year-old Elkin Acosta-Gutierrez of Mastic in the roadway in front of 2892 Montauk Highway. He was asleep at the wheel, authorities said.

Acosta-Gutierrez was also reportedly intoxicated; he was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated; and

A vehicle and traffic law misdemeanor.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of Wednesday, May 1 at Southampton Town Justice Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.