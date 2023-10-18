Duo Serves Phony Eviction Notice To Tenant Of Centereach Apartment, Police Say

Grace Rossi, age 52, and Cheryl Florie, age 43, both of Centereach, were arrested Friday, Oct. 13, on suspicion of forgery and related charges, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began investigating after the victim contacted the agency saying a 14-day eviction notice that appeared to be fake had been posted on the door of their Centereach apartment.

An investigation confirmed that there was no eviction case against the tenant and the document was forged, deputies said.

Rossi and Florie later confessed to creating the forged notice and falsely serving it to the victim, deputies said.

The two were arrested on suspicion of forgery and possession of a forged instrument.

At their arraignment in Central Islip on Saturday, Oct. 14, they both pleaded not guilty and were released without bail.

