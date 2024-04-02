Drunk Driver With Toddler Crashes On Sagtikos State Parkway In Brentwood, Police Say

The wreck happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, March 31, in the southbound lanes in Brentwood.

New York State Police said Martha De La Torre, age 42, of Brentwood, was under the influence of alcohol when she was involved in a two-car crash near exit S1.

At the time of the incident, Torre had a 1 ½ -year-old toddler in her car, according to troopers. There were no reports of injuries.

She was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a felony, as well as driving while intoxicated, and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

