Don't Fall For It: Rental Scams Targeting Medford Residents; Suspects Sought

The warning comes after Suffolk County Police learned of two rental scams that occurred in Medford in March 2023.

It started when a man hung up a flyer advertising a Medford home for rent at the Laundry Kingdom, located on Medford Avenue, on March 12, police said.

Two potential renters responded to the ad and later met a woman claiming to be a real estate agent.

Both victims gave the woman a cash deposit in exchange for a key, however the keys did not work on the home, located on Sipp Avenue in Medford.

On Friday, May 26, investigators released pictures showing a suspect and a vehicle believed to be connected to the scam.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

