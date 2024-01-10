Dix Hills Teens Suffer Serious Injuries After BMW Crashes Into Tree In Commack

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Commack.

An 18-year-old from Dix Hills was driving a 2022 BMW M5 traveling northbound on Old Commack Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree on the driver’s side, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle, also an 18-year-old man from Dix Hills, were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.