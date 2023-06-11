A Few Clouds 75°

Disney-Inspired 'Big Blue House' In Cutchogue Hits Market For $4.75M (Look Inside)

A Toy Story-themed bedroom in a mansion lifted straight from Main Street USA: What more could a Disney fanatic ask for?

Cutchogue's "Big Blue House" is on the market for $4.75 million. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group
Michael Mashburn
Long Island’s famed “Big Blue House,” located in Cutchogue on New Suffolk Avenue, is on the market for $4.75 million.

The listing, which is held by the Corcoran Group, boasts of the Victorian home’s seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 32-foot indoor swimming pool that make excellent use of the over 10,000 available square feet.

Built in 2006 and situated on 8.9 acres, the home also features a water park slide, a hot tub, multiple fireplaces, and a “generous well-appointed kitchen,” according to the listing.

The new owners will also enjoy a two-tiered porch offering up exquisite views of Peconic Bay and West Creek.

“Perfect as a compound or a bed and breakfast venture,” reads the listing.

See more photos and details on the Corcoran Group’s website.

