Deadly Hit-Run Crash: 19-Year-Old Leaves Victim To Die On Patchogue Street, DA Says

Elian Jurado Zavala, age 19, of Bay Shore, was indicted on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, July 5, in the death of Nicholas Puzio.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, March 12 in Patchogue.

Earlier Report: Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Suspect Nabbed After 25-Year-Old Struck At Patchogue Intersection

According to the Suffolk County DA’s office, Zavala was driving a Honda Civic southbound on Route 112 near Oak Street when he struck Puzio as he crossed the street.

Puzio, age 25, of Farmingville, was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Immediately after the crash, Zavala took off without calling 911 or stopping to make sure the man was okay, prosecutors said.

Instead, he pulled into a nearby gas station for a short time and then drove home.

Suffolk County Police detectives found Zavala’s vehicle at his home the following day and, after noticing damage to its front end, arrested him.

“This defendant allegedly drove away from the scene of a deadly crash and went home as if nothing had happened, leaving the victim to die in the street,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said.

“Although the defendant initially tried to avoid responsibility by allegedly fleeing, he will now be forced to answer for this crime.”

In court Wednesday, a judge placed Zavala on supervised release while his case plays out. He is due back in court on Monday, July 31.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.