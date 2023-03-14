Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Suspect Nabbed After 25-Year-Old Struck At Patchogue Intersection

A suspect has been apprehended after a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection that left one person dead.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, March 12 in Patchogue.

A 25-year-old man was crossing Medford Avenue at Oak Street when he was struck by a southbound white 2014 Honda Civic traveling on Medford Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Approximately one minute later, he was struck by a gray Nissan Armada.

Both drivers fled the scene.

The man, identified as Nicholas Puzio, of Farmingville, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Late Monday night, March 13 police announced the arrest of a Bay Shore teen in connection to the crash.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit detectives, Elian Jurado-Zavala was identified as the driver of the Honda Civic that struck Puzio.

Jurado-Zavala, age 19, was arrested at his home in Bay Shore on Monday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, March 14.

The investigation into the identity of the second driver is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

