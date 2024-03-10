'Culinary Delight': Best Bagels On Long Island Found At This Manorville Deli, Voters Say

Blazin Bagel and Deli – located in Manorville at 287 Wading River Road – was voted best bagels for the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island survey.

“Boiled and baked to perfection, Blazin Bagel’s creations boast a delightful balance of chewiness and crispness, creating the ideal bagel texture,” reads the consensus. “Complemented by a selection of artisanal spreads and toppings, each bagel is a culinary delight.”

Opened in December 2021, Blazin offers a variety of bagel flavors including classic plain, everything, blueberry, and Asiago.

From there, it’s on to the cream cheeses: garlic herb and butter, cinnamon raisin, or scallion cream cheese just to name a few.

Among the more creative toppings are Doritos, Fruity Pebbles, and Oreos.

Diners can also opt for a number of bagel sandwiches, including bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese, as well as prepared salads, sandwiches, and cookies.

The eatery has garnered plenty of positive reviews on Yelp, where customer faves include the egg salad bagel sandwich, and the everything and gluten free bagels.

“Amazing bagels tucked away in an unsuspecting location,” one Yelp user from Maryland wrote. “I had a sesame with chive CC and a coffee. Everything was great and to top it off the staff was so kind!”

“The bagels are delicious,” wrote another from Ohio. “The boil gives them a shiny skin that you bite through then you get to that perfect chewy dough!!”

Blazin Bagel and Deli is open daily. Find out more on its website.

