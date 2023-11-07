Changing Of Guard: New Leadership Set To Take Over Suffolk County No Matter Vote

Poll Who do you support for Suffolk County executive? Dave Calone (D) Ed Romaine (R) Someone else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who do you support for Suffolk County executive? Dave Calone (D) 100%

Ed Romaine (R) 0%

Someone else 0% Back to Vote

The race for Suffolk County executive sees Republican Ed Romaine face off against Democrat Dave Calone.

Voters’ top choice will replace Democrat Steve Bellone, who is nearing the tail end of his fourth three-year term, making him ineligible to run again.

Romaine has been Brookhaven town supervisor since 2012, having been re-elected four times. He previously served on the Suffolk County Legislature.

On the campaign trail he said his priorities would be jobs and affordable housing.

He also said he’d like to do away with taxes on home utilities like electric and gas bills.

Calone is an investment firm CEO and a former state and federal prosecutor.

He helped prosecute an al-Qaeda terrorist for his role in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

On the campaign trail he said his priorities would be public safety, cutting taxes, and housing affordability.

The county executive job comes with a four-year term and an annual salary of $240,000.

Who do you support for Suffolk County executive? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.