Cha-Ching! $50K-Winning Lotto Ticket Sold At Center Moriches Store

A third-place winning Powerball ticket was sold at Main Street Mart, located at 230 Main Street in Center Moriches, lottery officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 29.

The winning ticket, worth $50,000, was part of the Wednesday, Feb. 28 drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, with red Powerball numbers drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

According to the New York State Lottery, $3.7 billion of lottery funds in 2022-2023 were contributed to help support education throughout the state.

