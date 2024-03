Car Shopping? Porsche, Bimmer Up For Grabs At Suffolk County Police Impound Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold its next property auction on Saturday, March 9 – and this time impounded vehicles will take center stage.

More than 90 lots will be auctioned off, including sedans and SUVs.

A post on the department’s Facebook page shows at least one Porsche and BMW are up for grabs.

All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is.

The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine at the department’s impound lot, located in Westhampton at 100 Old Country Road.

A preview of vehicles will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8.

More information can be found on the Suffolk County Police Department’s website.

