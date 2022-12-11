New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center

A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island.

The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced.

The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened and operated by Seth and Jon Greenfield.

The supermarket offers an in-store Nuts Factory kiosk with specialty nuts, a kosher bakery, along with seafood, meat, produce, and floral departments, representatives said.

The store is set to be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

